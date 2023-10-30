BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the September 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BetterLife Pharma Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BETRF remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Monday. 90 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,907. BetterLife Pharma has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.

BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About BetterLife Pharma

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of compounds for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada. It is also involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections.

