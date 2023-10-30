Biogen’s (BIIB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $305.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $354.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $328.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $234.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.12. Biogen has a one year low of $233.76 and a one year high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.27.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 771.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Biogen by 176,592.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,079,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,627,000 after acquiring an additional 691,843 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $487,279,000 after acquiring an additional 541,421 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

