bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,100 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the September 30th total of 310,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 950.3 days.

bioMérieux Stock Performance

Shares of BMXMF remained flat at $91.62 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. bioMérieux has a 1 year low of $83.75 and a 1 year high of $110.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC raised bioMérieux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

bioMérieux Company Profile

bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems that use biological samples, such as blood, saliva, urine, etc. for the diagnosis of infectious diseases, including bacterial infections, parasitic infections, and viral infections; and microbiological control of production or the production environment primarily for food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries.

