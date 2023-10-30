BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU) Stock Position Reduced by Syverson Strege & Co

Syverson Strege & Co trimmed its position in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU – Free Report) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,877 shares during the quarter. Syverson Strege & Co owned approximately 1.80% of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $454,000.

NYSEARCA:INMU opened at $22.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average of $23.18. BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.28 and a 52 week high of $23.79.

The BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (INMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BBG Barc Municipal Bond 1-15Yr index. The BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to maximize tax-free current income. INMU was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

