BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Shares Sold by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $599,009,000,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 377,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after buying an additional 27,472 shares during the period.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BST stock opened at $29.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.72. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

