Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $242.94.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $179.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a PE ratio of -38.23 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.48. Boeing has a 52-week low of $139.52 and a 52-week high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.18) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boeing will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,774,723,000 after purchasing an additional 868,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Boeing by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,578,184,000 after acquiring an additional 392,811 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Boeing by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,865,614,000 after acquiring an additional 863,026 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Boeing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,115,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,347,119,000 after acquiring an additional 185,383 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

