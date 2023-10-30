Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Boston Scientific by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 142,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after buying an additional 23,507 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 650.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 93,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,041,000 after buying an additional 80,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.2 %

BSX opened at $49.61 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $40.93 and a 12 month high of $55.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $332,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,396 shares in the company, valued at $574,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 17,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $866,588.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,946 shares in the company, valued at $200,220.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $332,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,990 shares of company stock valued at $17,435,124 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Boston Scientific

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.