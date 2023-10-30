bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the September 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34.0 days.

bpost NV/SA Price Performance

Shares of BPOSY remained flat at $5.40 during mid-day trading on Monday. bpost NV/SA has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $6.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. bpost NV/SA had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that bpost NV/SA will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

bpost NV/SA Company Profile

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to individuals, businesses, and public institutions in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Belgium, E-Logistics Eurasia, E-Logistics North America, and Corporate segments. The company offers collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, periodicals, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

