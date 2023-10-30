Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,630,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the September 30th total of 6,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock traded down $4.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $833.43. 570,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,729. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $441.36 and a twelve month high of $925.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $343.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $856.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $810.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.07 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVGO. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $995.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

