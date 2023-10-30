Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 26,541 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 5.8% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $94,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $1,010.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock traded down $8.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $830.24. 832,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,445,037. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $856.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $810.11. The firm has a market cap of $342.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.36 and a 1-year high of $925.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

