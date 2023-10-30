Broadway Financial Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, November 1st (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Wednesday, November 1st. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, November 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 1st.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Broadway Financial stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadway Financial has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $55.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadway Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 31,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 37,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadway Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

