Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Short Interest Update

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the September 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bucher Industries Stock Performance

Bucher Industries stock remained flat at $400.00 during midday trading on Monday. Bucher Industries has a 1 year low of $400.00 and a 1 year high of $445.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $423.59.

About Bucher Industries

Bucher Industries AG develops, manufactures, and sells machinery, vehicles, hydraulic components, and manufacturing equipment for use in harvesting, food producing and packaging, and roads and public spaces cleaning in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

