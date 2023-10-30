Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 price objective on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $7.40 to $5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $6.75 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.86.

RKLB opened at $4.16 on Thursday. Rocket Lab USA has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 24.98% and a negative net margin of 70.47%. The business had revenue of $62.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.68 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter Beck sold 3,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $20,232,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,951,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,346,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Peter Beck sold 3,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $20,232,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,951,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,346,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 61,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $352,303.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,566,293 shares in the company, valued at $8,990,521.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,720,142 shares of company stock valued at $20,944,469. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Rocket Lab USA by 79.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,014 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. 54.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

