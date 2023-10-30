Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,943,300 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the September 30th total of 3,186,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.5 days.
Capstone Copper Stock Up 1.1 %
CSCCF stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$3.38. The company had a trading volume of 261,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,551. Capstone Copper has a 1 year low of C$2.24 and a 1 year high of C$5.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.43.
Capstone Copper Company Profile
