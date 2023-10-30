Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,943,300 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the September 30th total of 3,186,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.5 days.

Capstone Copper Stock Up 1.1 %

CSCCF stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$3.38. The company had a trading volume of 261,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,551. Capstone Copper has a 1 year low of C$2.24 and a 1 year high of C$5.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.43.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

