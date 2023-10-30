Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Buys 7,589 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 904.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,589 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6,975.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 66,752 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at $217,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 60.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,427,000 after buying an additional 1,398,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $39.64 on Monday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $40.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average of $38.55.

