Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $71.16 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.82 and a 12 month high of $78.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.58.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.