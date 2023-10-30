Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Free Report) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,969 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of LDP stock opened at $16.46 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.56.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

