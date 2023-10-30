Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Has $299,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $588,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJT opened at $104.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.75. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $121.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

