Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 345,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,965,000 after purchasing an additional 52,268 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 77,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 18,215 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 90,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after acquiring an additional 12,216 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $71.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.54 and a 200 day moving average of $74.43. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $77.71.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- McDonald’s bottoms, plus more good news for fast food stocks
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Is Apple a buy ahead of earnings?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- The S&P 600’s newest, familiar members: Are they winners?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.