Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Sells 3,653 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 80.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,332,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,447,139. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.67. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

