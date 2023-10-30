Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Caterpillar by 98,763.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670,430 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $1,175,255,000. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $4,004,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,134,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $241.35. 1,503,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,972,955. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $123.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $270.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.65.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,503 shares of company stock valued at $13,631,970. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.95.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

