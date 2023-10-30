CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Upgraded to “Buy” by Sidoti

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $63.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.24% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBIZ in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CBIZ Price Performance

Shares of CBZ opened at $50.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.76. CBIZ has a 12-month low of $45.22 and a 12-month high of $56.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.85.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CBIZ will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 7,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $406,101.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,060.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 20,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $1,091,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,975,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 7,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $406,101.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,252 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,060.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CBIZ by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in CBIZ by 113.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

