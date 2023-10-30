CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Sold by RWC Asset Advisors US LLC

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lessened its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,946,940 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 231,321 shares during the period. CEMEX comprises about 5.4% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC owned 0.55% of CEMEX worth $56,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 589,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter valued at $144,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter valued at $63,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 1.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 380,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. 31.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CEMEX Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.96. 371,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,809,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.89. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $8.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CEMEX from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CEMEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CX

About CEMEX

(Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.