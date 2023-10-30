Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CNC has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.39.

Get Centene alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Centene

Centene Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CNC opened at $67.48 on Thursday. Centene has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $87.84. The company has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.10.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Centene

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Centene by 79,760.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,037,178,000 after purchasing an additional 459,574,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114,221 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $713,235,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Centene by 1,558.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.