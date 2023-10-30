Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $4.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CNTA. Guggenheim upped their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, SVB Securities boosted their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centessa Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTA opened at $6.15 on Thursday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.17. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Harris Rotman sold 37,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $235,774.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTA. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 9,423,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,870 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,618,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,632,000 after acquiring an additional 386,500 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,810.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 298,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,011,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after purchasing an additional 235,906 shares during the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

