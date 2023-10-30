Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Price Target Cut to $81.00

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $89.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

CCS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Century Communities from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Century Communities Stock Performance

Shares of CCS stock opened at $60.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $82.70.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $889.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.87 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 6.75%. Analysts expect that Century Communities will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Communities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,942,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the first quarter worth $28,900,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Century Communities by 340.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,195,000 after acquiring an additional 281,249 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the first quarter worth $13,789,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Century Communities by 163.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,267,000 after acquiring an additional 153,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

