Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 729,600 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the September 30th total of 679,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 912.0 days.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ceres Power from GBX 1,000 ($12.25) to GBX 950 ($11.64) in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Ceres Power from GBX 1,140 ($13.97) to GBX 1,025 ($12.56) in a research report on Friday, September 29th.
Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.
