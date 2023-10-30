Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Check Point Software Technologies updated its Q4 guidance to $2.35-2.55 EPS.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $127.71 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $117.18 and a 12 month high of $138.64. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global cut Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

