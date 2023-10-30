Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.20-$8.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.39 billion-$2.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.41 billion. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.35-2.55 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHKP. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, OTR Global cut Check Point Software Technologies to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.77.

Shares of CHKP traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.42. 827,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,334. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.33. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $138.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 35.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

