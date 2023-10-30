Chemours (NYSE:CC) Shares Up 5%

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) rose 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.84 and last traded at $24.77. Approximately 361,745 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,253,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chemours from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Chemours in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Chemours from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

Chemours Trading Up 3.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 2.00.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 42.13% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently -48.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemours

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chemours by 20.5% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours during the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemours during the first quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

