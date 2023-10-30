Chemours (NYSE:CC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.77-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.35. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chemours from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chemours has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.22.

Shares of CC opened at $23.58 on Monday. Chemours has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.66.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 42.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CC. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Chemours by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 32,121 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Chemours by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Chemours by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Chemours in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chemours by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

