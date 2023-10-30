Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.435 per share by the energy company on Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Cheniere Energy has a payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cheniere Energy to earn $10.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $166.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $135.00 and a 1-year high of $182.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.50. The company has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,652,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,515,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $531,297,000 after purchasing an additional 576,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,140,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,273,000 after purchasing an additional 479,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

