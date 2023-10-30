Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 2.1% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $868,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 19.9% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Chevron by 25.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 42,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 56,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,734,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,111,610. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $143.96 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.90 and its 200-day moving average is $160.75.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Chevron’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.89.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

