China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CPHI opened at $0.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27. China Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $2.46.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a negative return on equity of 77.41%. The company had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

