Choreo LLC Acquires 1,058 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 1.0% of Choreo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Choreo LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $28,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9,066.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,949,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,895,608 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $88,102,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $78,338,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,654,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,677,000 after buying an additional 334,025 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,103,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

ESGU stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.57. 288,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.25. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $101.28.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.3992 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

