Choreo LLC Acquires 1,739 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Choreo LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Choreo LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $7,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after purchasing an additional 128,187,856 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,400,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,620,000 after buying an additional 9,923,520 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,820,000 after buying an additional 2,747,559 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,413,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,793,000 after buying an additional 2,041,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,476 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.53. 1,074,016 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

