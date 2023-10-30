Choreo LLC Acquires 33,188 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,188 shares during the period. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $7,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 42.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,036,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,698,737 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 65.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,582,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907,776 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,870,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,797 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $99,568,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,103,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,061,000 after purchasing an additional 730,054 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

SPTL stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $24.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,836,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,220,894. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $31.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.52.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

