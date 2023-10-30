Choreo LLC Acquires 7,959 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Choreo LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,959 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Choreo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $27,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IWN traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.89. The stock had a trading volume of 954,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,046. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $157.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.40.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

