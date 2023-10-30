Choreo LLC Buys 19,668 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Choreo LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,668 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC owned about 0.19% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter worth $747,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 287,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after buying an additional 35,577 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,462,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

CGDV traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $25.73. The company had a trading volume of 849,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,550. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.58. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $21.93 and a 12-month high of $28.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

