Choreo LLC Buys 2,075 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $16,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,972,379 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.48. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

