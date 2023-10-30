Choreo LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Choreo LLC reduced its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.87. 3,300,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,166,844. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average of $36.81.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

