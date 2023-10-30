Choreo LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,804 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 71.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after buying an additional 60,258 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 346.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 26,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.57. 706,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,414. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $36.44. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.21.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

