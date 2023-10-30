Choreo LLC Decreases Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Choreo LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,117,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,427 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 1.8% of Choreo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Choreo LLC owned 0.82% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $53,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 107,767.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,644,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629,573 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,341,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,019,000 after purchasing an additional 140,962 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,251,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,028,000 after purchasing an additional 57,407 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,443,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,328,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

DFUS traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $44.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,562. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day moving average is $47.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

