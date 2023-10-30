Choreo LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Choreo LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 4.2% of Choreo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Choreo LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $123,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,299,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $10,612,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $3,778,000. Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 272.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $259.78. 562,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,706. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.11. The stock has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.91 and a one year high of $286.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

