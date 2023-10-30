Choreo LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 253,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $17,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.14. The stock had a trading volume of 633,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,505. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.37 and a 12-month high of $72.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.75.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

