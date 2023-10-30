Choreo LLC Has $21.49 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Choreo LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $415.22. 2,061,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,204,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $437.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.97. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $370.31 and a 12 month high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

