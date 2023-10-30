Choreo LLC Has $28.97 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Choreo LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Choreo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Choreo LLC owned about 0.77% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $28,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 640.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 69,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 60,267 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 225.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 182,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 126,261 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $9,852,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHC stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $30.28. The company had a trading volume of 277,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,993. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.47. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.60 and a twelve month high of $35.54.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.