Choreo LLC Has $39.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Choreo LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Choreo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Choreo LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $39,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 331.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

IWB stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $226.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $203.24 and a twelve month high of $252.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.85.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

