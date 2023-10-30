Choreo LLC Has $4.30 Million Position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Choreo LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,171 shares during the period. Choreo LLC owned about 0.68% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFM. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,897,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,797,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 413.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 61,752 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 707,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,896,000 after buying an additional 38,187 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $35.46. The stock had a trading volume of 21,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,696. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.39. The stock has a market cap of $573.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.1807 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

