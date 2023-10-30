Choreo LLC Has $4.33 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,521 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $9.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,053,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,444,406. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $629.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.20, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.28.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,065 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,695 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

